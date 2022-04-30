Home / India News / Goa man who impersonated IB officer nabbed in Lucknow
india news

Goa man who impersonated IB officer nabbed in Lucknow

Vishant Rajpurohit in his complaint to the police alleged that Giri had come to stay in his building on rent in January 2021 claiming he was an intelligence officer. Giri then became friendly with him, impersonated an Intelligence Officer and induced the complainant to pay 7 lakh on the pretext of providing a job to his son in the Intelligence Bureau.
A man who impersonated an officer of the Intelligence Bureau and duped an acquaintance of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7 lakh has been arrested by the Goa Police from Lucknow. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
A man who impersonated an officer of the Intelligence Bureau and duped an acquaintance of 7 lakh has been arrested by the Goa Police from Lucknow. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
Published on Apr 30, 2022 11:34 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Panaji: A man who impersonated an officer of the Intelligence Bureau and duped an acquaintance on the pretext of providing a job to his son in exchange for 7 lakh has been arrested by the Goa Police from Lucknow.

The accused identified as Abhishek Vinod Giri, 32, was traced to Lucknow.

“After seven days of meticulous efforts, with the assistance of local police in Lucknow, we finally nabbed the accused person at Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow on 27/04/2022. The accused person has been brought to Porvorim Police Station on a transit remand and 4 days of police custody has been granted by the local court. It is suspected that the accused is a habitual cheater and was found running a fake office in Lucknow. Further investigation and search for other victims is going on,” North Goa Superintendent of Police Shobit Saksena, said.

Vishant Rajpurohit in his complaint to the police alleged that Giri had come to stay in his building on rent in January 2021 claiming he was an intelligence officer. Giri then became friendly with him, impersonated an Intelligence Officer and induced the complainant to pay 7 lakh on the pretext of providing a job to his son in the Intelligence Bureau.

Giri had been absconding since November 2021 and since then was on the run.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 30, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out