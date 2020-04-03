e-paper
Home / India News / Goa man who wished Covid-19 on those dealing with Jamaat attendees in FB post, held

Goa man who wished Covid-19 on those dealing with Jamaat attendees in FB post, held

Mohsin Shaikh, in a Facebook post which he has since deleted, said if the Tablighi Jamaat organisers were wrong they should not be forgiven, but those who are currently harassing them should contract the disease.

india Updated: Apr 03, 2020 20:13 IST
Gerard de Souza
Gerard de Souza
Hindustan Times, Panaji
A total of 46 people who attended the Jamaat meet in Delhi in March have been identified in Goa. But, only nine of them are believed to have participated in the convention which contributed to the spike of Covid-19 cases in the country.
A total of 46 people who attended the Jamaat meet in Delhi in March have been identified in Goa. But, only nine of them are believed to have participated in the convention which contributed to the spike of Covid-19 cases in the country.(HT PHOTO.)
         

The Goa Police have arrested a person who wished the deadly Covid-19 disease on those healthcare workers and security personnel allegedly harassing Tablighi Jamaat attendees. The man, in a Facebook post, said those who are currently harassing the attendees should contract the disease.

The accused identified as Mohsin Shaikh, in a Facebook post which he has since deleted, said if the Tablighi Jamaat organisers were wrong they should not be forgiven, but those who are currently harassing them should contract the disease.

Shaikh was booked and arrested under Sections 269 (spreading an infectious disease) and 188 (disobedience to a government order) of the Indian Penal Code.

A total of 46 people who attended the Jamaat meet in Delhi in March have been identified in Goa. However, only nine of them are believed to have participated in the convention which contributed to the spike of Covid-19 cases in the country. All those identified had entered Goa before March 15. Their test results are awaited.

So far, Goa had six confirmed cases of the coronavirus with yet another patient testing positive on Thursday night.

Another patient who passed away on Thursday night while under isolation at the Goa Medical College and Hospital was found to have tested negative for coronavirus.

