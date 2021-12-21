Home / India News / Goa MLA Aleixo Reginaldo joins TMC day after resigning from Congress
Goa MLA Aleixo Reginaldo joins TMC day after resigning from Congress

The Curtorim MLA's name had featured in the first list of eight candidates that the Congress had announced for the Assembly elections slated to be held early next year.
Sitting MLA from Curtorim Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenço joins TMC in the presence of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. (Twitter)
Published on Dec 21, 2021 12:49 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenço, the sitting MLA from Goa’s Curtorim constituency, joined the Trinamool Congress on Tuesday in the presence of party supremo Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Lourenço resigned from the Congress a day ago, reducing the grand old party's strength to two in the 40-member House.

Lourenco, who was the Congress’ working president in Goa, submitted his resignation to Goa Assembly speaker Namrata Ulman at her office. His name had featured in the first list of eight candidates that the Congress had announced for the Assembly elections slated to be held early next year.

Earlier this month, former Goa chief minister Ravi Naik resigned as Congress MLA. Before him, Luizinho Faleiro, another former chief minister, resigned from the Congress and joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party that is making a keen effort at making its presence felt in the coastal state and has decided to contest the upcoming polls.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress is on its way to another thumping victory in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections having been declared winner in 54 of the 144 seats and leading in another 78 as per the latest official trends. 

