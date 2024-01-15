Goa murder: Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth's police custody extended by five days

A Goa court on Monday extended the police custody of AI startup CEO Suchana Seth, arrested for allegedly killing her four-year-old son, by five days, reported PTI. Suchana Seth was arrested on June 8.(ANI)

Suchana Seth was produced before Goa Children's Court after her initial remand of six days expired on Monday.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The Calangute Police sought the extension of her custody saying that their investigation in the case is yet to conclude.

An unidentified senior police officer told PTI that Seth is not cooperating with investigators.

"We had asked for an extension of her custody as we wanted more time to interrogate her. We have to also conduct other formalities like taking her DNA sample," he said.

The recording of the statement by Seth's husband Venkat Raman is over, he added.

Last week, Seth, a Bengaluru-based CEO of artificial intelligence start-up Mindful AI Lab, was made to confront her estranged husband PR Venkat Raman by the Goa Police. While the confrontation lasted 15 minutes, Raman asked Seth why she killed their child.

“When they faced each other, it led to arguments between the two. Venkatraman asked her ‘what have you done to my child? How could you do this to me?’ To which, Suchana replied she hadn’t done anything,” a police officer told HT about the meeting.

The case

Suchana Seth allegedly smothered her son with a pillow at a resort in Candolim in north Goa and then stashed his body in the trunk of a taxi she hired to escape from Goa to Bengaluru, before getting arrested en route on January 8.

In her statement to the police, she has denied killing her son but admitted to attempting to die by suicide by slashing her left wrist. In her statements, the Mindful AI Lab CEO said she fell asleep when her son, at the service apartment in Goa, was alive and when she woke up, the child was found dead.

Clues from the resort suggest the killing was pre-planned, according to the police, basing their theory on empty cough syrup bottles found on the premises and the post-mortem report into the morbid crime.

A five-sentence handwritten note in English, ostensibly scribbled by Suchana Seth and found by the police, suggested she did not want her son to go with the father.