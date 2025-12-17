Goa nightclub fire: Luthras had ultimate control on club ops, cops tell court

Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of the fire-ravaged Goa nightclub, had ultimate control over the operation of the club, Goa Police told the Delhi court in its request for transit remand for the duo. Charred remains of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa that was devastated in a fire incident on December 6, leading to death of 25 people. (PTI)

At least 25 people were killed and six others were left injured in a massive fire that engulfed the Luthra-owned nightclub, Birch by Romeo Lane in Goa's Arpora, on December 6. Luthra brothers fled to Thailand even when the emergency workers were trying to control the blaze that allegedly erupted at the nightclub during a dance show.

They were brought to India on Tuesday and were taken from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi to Goa on Wednesday morning after a Delhi court granted a 48-hour transit remand to the two accused.

The Goa Police arrested the accused brothers after they were deported from Thailand.

An FIR was registered against the brothers last Sunday, charging them under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 125(a) and (b) (endangering life and personal safety), and 287 (negligent conduct with fire or combustible matter) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

What police told the court

Following their arrival in Delhi, the police sought transit remand of the duo. The police told the Delhi court that a deadly fire broke out after a firework event was organised at the club without proper fire safety equipment and other essential safety gadgets. The police said the custodial presence of the accused in Goa was required at a critical stage of the investigation.

The police alleged that on December 6, a firework event was organised at the nightclub without proper care, caution or adequate firefighting equipment.

The irregularities led to a massive fire, resulting in the death of 25 people, including staff and tourists, and causing serious injuries to several others.

The police also informed the court that the probe is at a crucial stage, with the recovery of key documents such as licences, event permissions and internal communications still pending. They also said that the conspiracy behind the incident is yet to be unearthed.

It was also pointed out that the accused had allegedly absconded abroad after the incident and was arrested only after returning to India.

Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Twinkle Chawla allowed the transit remand plea but limited it to 48 hours from the time of remand after hearing the submissions and examining the FIR, arrest memos and case diary.

The court observed that, at this stage, there is sufficient material to indicate the involvement of the accused and said that further investigation would fall within the jurisdiction of the competent court in Goa.

Placing its submissions before the Patiala House Court, the Goa Police said Saurabh and Gaurav are the main owners and partners of 'Birch by Romeo Lane' in North Goa's Arpora area and had ultimate control over the operation of the club, including safety arrangements, permissions and events held at the premises.

Flouted norms that led to fire

The fire brought forth illegalities and the laxity of government officials in enforcing rules. While police officials initially stated that a cylinder blast may have caused the fire, eyewitnesses claimed it was the use of cold pyro guns during dance performances. Speaking to HT, eyewitnesses claim that the fire was triggered after fireworks from the device came in contact with the roof thatched from bamboo and fibre sheets.

According to eyewitnesses, at least 200 people were inside the club when the fire broke out.

“It started when a belly dance performance was underway. The performers used some cold pyro sticks which upon ignition leapt skywards and came in contact with the ceiling made of bamboo, fibre and straw-type material. This caused some sparks and fumes on the roof and within a few minutes, the whole place was burning,” an eyewitness told HT.

With inputs from agencies