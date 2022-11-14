Goa pavilion inaugurated at International Trade Fair in Delhi

The Goa state pavilion set up at the 41st edition of the International Trade Fair, being organised by India Trade Promotion organisation (ITPO), was inaugurated at the iconic Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Monday.

According to an official statement, the pavilion depicts Goan architecture and showcases the initiatives and achievements of the state government. During the inauguration, a brochure titled “Swayampurna Goa, Marching towards self-reliance 2.0” was also released.

“These included Swayampurna Goa marching towards Self-reliance 2.0, New Mopa International airport, Har Ghar Jal under Jal Jeevan Mission, besides major initiatives in industries and tourism sector, Atmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goem initiative, forthcoming 53rd edition of International Film Festival India, 9th edition of World Ayurveda Congress & Arogya expo and allied endeavours related to infrastructure development and promoting self-employment,” the statement said.

The statement added that thrust was also laid to showcase Goa’s freedom struggle, besides providing for the promotion of investment in the coastal state and the creation of the “administrative and operational framework for the Goa Investment Promotion and Facilitation Board as a Single-window clearance facilitation mechanism with the prime objective of ensuring time bound grants of various clearances, licences, permissions, and approval under relevant state laws so as to provide an investor-friendly environment".

During the ongoing International Trade Fair, the Goa pavilion will feature artistes from the state who will enthral the Delhites and other visitors from India and abroad with their traditional Goan folk performances.

