Home / India News / Goa pavilion inaugurated at International Trade Fair in Delhi

Goa pavilion inaugurated at International Trade Fair in Delhi

india news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 10:06 PM IST

According to an official statement, the pavilion depicts Goan architecture and showcases the initiatives and achievements of the state government. During the inauguration, a brochure titled “Swayampurna Goa, Marching towards self-reliance 2.0” was also released.

Goa state pavilion set up at the 41st edition of the International Trade Fair.(Sourced)
Goa state pavilion set up at the 41st edition of the International Trade Fair.(Sourced)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The Goa state pavilion set up at the 41st edition of the International Trade Fair, being organised by India Trade Promotion organisation (ITPO), was inaugurated at the iconic Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Monday.

According to an official statement, the pavilion depicts Goan architecture and showcases the initiatives and achievements of the state government. During the inauguration, a brochure titled “Swayampurna Goa, Marching towards self-reliance 2.0” was also released.

“These included Swayampurna Goa marching towards Self-reliance 2.0, New Mopa International airport, Har Ghar Jal under Jal Jeevan Mission, besides major initiatives in industries and tourism sector, Atmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goem initiative, forthcoming 53rd edition of International Film Festival India, 9th edition of World Ayurveda Congress & Arogya expo and allied endeavours related to infrastructure development and promoting self-employment,” the statement said.

The statement added that thrust was also laid to showcase Goa’s freedom struggle, besides providing for the promotion of investment in the coastal state and the creation of the “administrative and operational framework for the Goa Investment Promotion and Facilitation Board as a Single-window clearance facilitation mechanism with the prime objective of ensuring time bound grants of various clearances, licences, permissions, and approval under relevant state laws so as to provide an investor-friendly environment".

During the ongoing International Trade Fair, the Goa pavilion will feature artistes from the state who will enthral the Delhites and other visitors from India and abroad with their traditional Goan folk performances.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out