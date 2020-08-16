e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Goa Police bust ‘underground’ rave party, seize drugs worth Rs 9 lakh

Goa Police bust ‘underground’ rave party, seize drugs worth Rs 9 lakh

The police have booked the organisers and the attendees for endangering public safety, organising the party during the coronavirus pandemic as well as violating sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

india Updated: Aug 16, 2020 10:56 IST
Gerard de Souza
Gerard de Souza
A representative image of a party. Goa Police raided a hotel in Vagator after receiving information that an underground rave party was being organised at the hotel.
A representative image of a party. Goa Police raided a hotel in Vagator after receiving information that an underground rave party was being organised at the hotel. (AFP Photo)
         

The Goa Police busted a late-night ‘rave’ party on Saturday at a hotel in Vagator, a coastal village, and seized drugs worth Rs 9 lakh and arrested 23 people, including foreigners, officials said on Sunday.

The police raided the Firangpani Villas after receiving information that an underground rave party was being organised at the hotel.

“Upon thorough search, narcotics drugs - Cocaine, MDMA, Ecstasy Tablets and Charas- were detected in sizable quantities and worth over ₹9 lakh. Three of the accused are foreigner women,” the police said in a statement.

The police have booked the organisers and the attendees for endangering public safety, organising the party during the coronavirus pandemic as well as violating sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The party was organised by foreigners.

Earlier an ‘underground’ party organised by ‘rich kids’ in Goa came to light after a brawl spilled onto the streets prompting the police to book the organisers.

Tourism in Goa which has taken a huge hit on account of the coronavirus pandemic and which has brought the party scene to a halt has gone underground at a smaller scale. Tourists too have begun to return since the state has reopened for visitors but in limited numbers and mainly those who are willing to drive down for fear of contracting the virus while travelling.

tags
top news
Top US expert Fauci believes half an effective Covid-19 vaccine enough to control crisis
Top US expert Fauci believes half an effective Covid-19 vaccine enough to control crisis
Former President Pranab Mukherjee responding well to treatment, son says ‘he will be back soon’
Former President Pranab Mukherjee responding well to treatment, son says ‘he will be back soon’
MS Dhoni: Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Bye
MS Dhoni: Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Bye
Rahul Gandhi lands another jibe over China, it’s a comment on PM Modi
Rahul Gandhi lands another jibe over China, it’s a comment on PM Modi
Report on Facebook’s leniency to BJP members’ communal posts causes row
Report on Facebook’s leniency to BJP members’ communal posts causes row
PM Modi leads tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on second death anniversary
PM Modi leads tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on second death anniversary
Joginder Sharma recalls why Dhoni gave him the last over in 2007 WT20 final
Joginder Sharma recalls why Dhoni gave him the last over in 2007 WT20 final
MS Dhoni retires: Team India’s greatest victories under captain cool
MS Dhoni retires: Team India’s greatest victories under captain cool
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In