Goa police yet to verify Russian man Leonov’s claims of other murders

Panaji: Goa police said on Sunday they have yet to confirm Russian national Aleksei Leonov’s role, arrested for murdering two women, in any other murders. This comes even as Leonov told police that he was responsible for the deaths of three other women—two Russians and one from Assam. Leonov, 37, was arrested early on Friday for murdering Elena Kashtanova, 37, his live-in partner and a go-go and fire dancer. (Representative photo)

They believe he could be deliberately misleading investigators or exaggerating claims. “If the investigation reveals any new, confirmed facts, apart from the murder of two foreign ladies, we will officially communicate the development,” the Goa police said in a statement on Sunday.

Leonov, 37, was arrested early on Friday for murdering Elena Kashtanova, 37, his live-in partner and a go-go and fire dancer. During interrogation, he revealed that he also killed Elena Vaneeva, a bubble artist, the night before. Both victims were Russian.

“The accused admitted to his involvement in both murder cases. He was a close friend of both the victims, and the motive behind the crimes was a monetary dispute amongst them. The weapon used in the commission of the offences has been promptly recovered, providing crucial evidentiary support to the cases. As both victims are foreign nationals, the concerned Embassy has been informed in accordance with established procedures. Post mortem examinations are awaited, subject to necessary Embassy approvals,” the police said.

During interrogation, Leonov claimed to have committed multiple murders of women across multiple locations, including Goa. On Sunday, police revealed that he also claimed involvement in the deaths of two more women, both from Russia. While one case referred to the unnatural death of a Russian woman in Goa, police could not establish the connection with the other murder.

On Saturday, he said he also killed a 40-year-old woman from Assam, who was declared dead on January 14 in a case of suspected drug overdose.

Both women were found with their throats slit. The landlord noticed Kashtanova’s body at 9:15 pm on Thursday in the room she had rented. Neighbours heard her screams, rushed to her aid, and saw Leonov escape by jumping from the first floor of the building.

Leonov has been staying in Goa since 2023 on a long-term visa. He has been living in Arambol village, north Goa, which is popular among foreigners.