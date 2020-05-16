Goa: Three persons who returned from WB on Friday test positive for Covid-19

india

Updated: May 16, 2020 14:21 IST

Another three persons, who returned to Goa by road on Friday morning from West Bengal, tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive, taking the overall tally to 11 in the state, health minister Vishwajit Rane said.

The three are among seven people, who had travelled to West Bengal via sea in April to deliver river barges to a company in Kolkata and returned to Goa by road on Friday morning.

“Seven people had gone from Goa to deliver river barges to a company in Kolkata. They reached Goa on Friday morning,” Rane told media persons.

“Three of the seven tested Covid-19 positive at Mollem border check-post on Friday. However, fresh tests will be conducted for all the three patients within 72 hours after one of the swab samples proved negative at the Goa Medical College and Hospital. The other four returnees have been put under institutional quarantine,” the minister said.

Prior to the second wave of Covid-19 positive cases, Goa had successfully brought down its count from seven to zero, and the last patient was discharged on April 17. The state did not report a single Covid-19 positive case between April 3 and May 14.