Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.23 °C, check weather forecast for August 6, 2024
Aug 06, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on August 6, 2024 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on August 6, 2024, is 27.75 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.23 °C and 29.05 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 75% and the wind speed is 75 km/h. The sun rose at 06:17 AM and will set at 07:01 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.76 °C and 26.19 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 78%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 22.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 6, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.76 °C and 26.19 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 78%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 22.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 7, 2024
|26.19 °C
|Light rain
|August 8, 2024
|24.79 °C
|Light rain
|August 9, 2024
|25.66 °C
|Light rain
|August 10, 2024
|29.68 °C
|Light rain
|August 11, 2024
|29.72 °C
|Light rain
|August 12, 2024
|29.71 °C
|Light rain
|August 13, 2024
|28.69 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on August 6, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.81 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|30.71 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Chennai
|30.91 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|21.12 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Hyderabad
|25.58 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.57 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|34.12 °C
|Moderate rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
The Hindustan Times YouTube channel now has 7 million subscribers. We thank our viewers for their support. Follow the channel for exclusive video news on politics, sports, entertainment & more. Click here.See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / India News / Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.23 °C, check weather forecast for August 6, 2024
SHARE
Copy