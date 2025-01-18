Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.79 °C, check weather forecast for January 18, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on January 18, 2025 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on January 18, 2025, is 32.13 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.79 °C and 35.83 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 06:23 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, January 19, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.14 °C and 37.82 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.
With temperatures ranging between 21.79 °C and 35.83 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Goa today stands at 51.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 19, 2025
|32.13
|Overcast clouds
|January 20, 2025
|34.41
|Scattered clouds
|January 21, 2025
|35.94
|Scattered clouds
|January 22, 2025
|36.59
|Few clouds
|January 23, 2025
|36.56
|Sky is clear
|January 24, 2025
|36.05
|Overcast clouds
|January 25, 2025
|35.25
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on January 18, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.