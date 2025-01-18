Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.79 °C, check weather forecast for January 18, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on January 18, 2025, is 32.13 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.79 °C and 35.83 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 06:23 PM. Goa weather update on January 18, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, January 19, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.14 °C and 37.82 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.

With temperatures ranging between 21.79 °C and 35.83 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Goa today stands at 51.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 19, 2025 32.13 Overcast clouds January 20, 2025 34.41 Scattered clouds January 21, 2025 35.94 Scattered clouds January 22, 2025 36.59 Few clouds January 23, 2025 36.56 Sky is clear January 24, 2025 36.05 Overcast clouds January 25, 2025 35.25 Overcast clouds



Weather in other cities on January 18, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.95 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 20.66 °C Sky is clear Chennai 25.5 °C Light rain Bengaluru 22.84 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 24.29 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 27.12 °C Sky is clear Delhi 16.99 °C Broken clouds



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.