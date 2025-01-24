Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.98 °C, check weather forecast for January 24, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on January 24, 2025, is 33.67 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.98 °C and 38.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 06:27 PM. Goa weather update on January 24, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, January 25, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.42 °C and 39.39 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.

With temperatures ranging between 19.98 °C and 38.06 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Goa today stands at 64.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 25, 2025 33.67 Broken clouds January 26, 2025 36.13 Overcast clouds January 27, 2025 37.02 Broken clouds January 28, 2025 37.94 Broken clouds January 29, 2025 33.91 Overcast clouds January 30, 2025 34.27 Overcast clouds January 31, 2025 33.87 Broken clouds



Weather in other cities on January 24, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.32 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 22.14 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 26.05 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 23.42 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 25.31 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 25.57 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.05 °C Sky is clear



