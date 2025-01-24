Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.98 °C, check weather forecast for January 24, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on January 24, 2025 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on January 24, 2025, is 33.67 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.98 °C and 38.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 06:27 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, January 25, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.42 °C and 39.39 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.
With temperatures ranging between 19.98 °C and 38.06 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Goa today stands at 64.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 25, 2025
|33.67
|Broken clouds
|January 26, 2025
|36.13
|Overcast clouds
|January 27, 2025
|37.02
|Broken clouds
|January 28, 2025
|37.94
|Broken clouds
|January 29, 2025
|33.91
|Overcast clouds
|January 30, 2025
|34.27
|Overcast clouds
|January 31, 2025
|33.87
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on January 24, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.