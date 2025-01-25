Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.45 °C, check weather forecast for January 25, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on January 25, 2025, is 35.69 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.45 °C and 39.86 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 12% and the wind speed is 12 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 06:27 PM. Goa weather update on January 25, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, January 26, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.81 °C and 39.93 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 10%.

With temperatures ranging between 19.45 °C and 39.86 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 26.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 26, 2025 35.69 Few clouds January 27, 2025 37.26 Broken clouds January 28, 2025 37.52 Scattered clouds January 29, 2025 36.17 Scattered clouds January 30, 2025 34.83 Broken clouds January 31, 2025 37.69 Scattered clouds February 1, 2025 33.69 Overcast clouds



Weather in other cities on January 25, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.91 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 22.54 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.44 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 26.19 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 25.99 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 26.09 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.76 °C Sky is clear



