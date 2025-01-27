Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.76 °C, check weather forecast for January 27, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on January 27, 2025, is 31.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.76 °C and 36.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 23% and the wind speed is 23 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 06:28 PM. Goa weather update on January 27, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.26 °C and 36.28 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.

With temperatures ranging between 19.76 °C and 36.96 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Goa today stands at 89.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 28, 2025 31.91 Overcast clouds January 29, 2025 35.23 Scattered clouds January 30, 2025 35.38 Overcast clouds January 31, 2025 37.78 Broken clouds February 1, 2025 33.11 Overcast clouds February 2, 2025 32.75 Broken clouds February 3, 2025 31.87 Overcast clouds



Weather in other cities on January 27, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.14 °C Few clouds Kolkata 20.64 °C Sky is clear Chennai 25.8 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 23.84 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 26.78 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 27.15 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.71 °C Sky is clear



This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.