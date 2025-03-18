Menu Explore
Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.65 °C, check weather forecast for March 18, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 18, 2025 07:05 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on March 18, 2025 here.

The temperature in Goa today, on March 18, 2025, is 39.0 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.65 °C and 39.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 06:39 AM and will set at 06:44 PM.

Goa weather update on March 18, 2025
Goa weather update on March 18, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.35 °C and 36.54 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.

With temperatures ranging between 22.65 °C and 39.25 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Goa today stands at 51.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 19, 202539.00Broken clouds
March 20, 202536.03Sky is clear
March 21, 202535.13Sky is clear
March 22, 202535.00Sky is clear
March 23, 202536.35Sky is clear
March 24, 202535.97Sky is clear
March 25, 202536.49Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 18, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.58 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata33.31 °C Broken clouds
Chennai29.89 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru31.97 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad35.66 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad33.74 °C Broken clouds
Delhi29.19 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
