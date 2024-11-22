Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.83 °C, check weather forecast for November 22, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 23, 2024 32.57 °C Overcast clouds November 24, 2024 31.73 °C Overcast clouds November 25, 2024 30.87 °C Overcast clouds November 26, 2024 29.39 °C Overcast clouds November 27, 2024 30.23 °C Overcast clouds November 28, 2024 30.46 °C Broken clouds November 29, 2024 32.1 °C Few clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.2 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 23.99 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.89 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 23.93 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 23.71 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 25.71 °C Sky is clear Delhi 22.6 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Goa today, on November 22, 2024, is 29.09 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.83 °C and 33.63 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 06:39 AM and will set at 06:00 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, November 23, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.96 °C and 33.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 30.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 22, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.