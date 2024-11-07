Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.3 °C, check weather forecast for November 7, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 8, 2024 31.43 °C Few clouds November 9, 2024 31.86 °C Few clouds November 10, 2024 32.9 °C Scattered clouds November 11, 2024 32.41 °C Scattered clouds November 12, 2024 31.14 °C Overcast clouds November 13, 2024 31.98 °C Broken clouds November 14, 2024 32.28 °C Scattered clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.92 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.77 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.06 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.05 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.26 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 30.71 °C Sky is clear Delhi 28.02 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Goa today, on November 7, 2024, is 29.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.3 °C and 33.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 06:32 AM and will set at 06:02 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, November 8, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.63 °C and 33.13 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 41%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Goa today stands at 86.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 7, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

