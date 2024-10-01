Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.5 °C, check weather forecast for October 1, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 2, 2024 30.83 °C Moderate rain October 3, 2024 29.26 °C Moderate rain October 4, 2024 29.93 °C Light rain October 5, 2024 30.05 °C Light rain October 6, 2024 30.22 °C Moderate rain October 7, 2024 29.03 °C Moderate rain October 8, 2024 27.65 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.7 °C Few clouds Kolkata 31.68 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.99 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 27.4 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 29.82 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.08 °C Sky is clear Delhi 35.6 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Goa today, on October 1, 2024, is 31.68 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.5 °C and 33.16 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 69% and the wind speed is 69 km/h. The sun rose at 06:23 AM and will set at 06:23 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.2 °C and 30.83 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 70%.With temperatures ranging between 24.5 °C and 33.16 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 21.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 1, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

