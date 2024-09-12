Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.66 °C, check weather forecast for September 12, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 13, 2024 29.27 °C Light rain September 14, 2024 29.52 °C Light rain September 15, 2024 29.15 °C Light rain September 16, 2024 28.9 °C Light rain September 17, 2024 28.85 °C Light rain September 18, 2024 29.28 °C Light rain September 19, 2024 29.63 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.5 °C Light rain Kolkata 32.08 °C Moderate rain Chennai 33.24 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.88 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 27.18 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 29.84 °C Broken clouds Delhi 23.23 °C Very heavy rain

The temperature in Goa today, on September 12, 2024, is 27.18 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.66 °C and 28.11 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 79% and the wind speed is 79 km/h. The sun rose at 06:22 AM and will set at 06:38 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, September 13, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.14 °C and 29.61 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 27.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 12, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

