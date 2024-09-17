Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.76 °C, check weather forecast for September 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 18, 2024 29.84 °C Moderate rain September 19, 2024 29.81 °C Light rain September 20, 2024 29.17 °C Light rain September 21, 2024 29.4 °C Light rain September 22, 2024 26.84 °C Light rain September 23, 2024 26.94 °C Light rain September 24, 2024 24.72 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.77 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.18 °C Broken clouds Chennai 33.34 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.09 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.15 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 29.8 °C Few clouds Delhi 30.4 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Goa today, on September 17, 2024, is 27.96 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.76 °C and 29.61 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 06:22 AM and will set at 06:34 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.72 °C and 30.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 40.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 17, 2024

