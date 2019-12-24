GoAir cancels 20 flights on Tuesday, passengers vent anger on social media

india

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 13:50 IST

Low cost carrier GoAir has cancelled 20 flights for the second consecutive day. The cancelled flights originate from airports such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Srinagar, Nagpur, Cochin and Port Blair.

People familiar with the development said the airline has been facing crew rostering issues which will continue for a few more days, leading to further flight cancellations and delays in the coming days. However, reports say that the DGCA has pulled up the airline for making its crew work more than the prescribed flight duty time limit.

When contacted, Arun Kumar, director general of DGCA refused to comment on the matter.

A GoAir statement on the issue is awaited.

Passengers complained about their poor experience with the airline. One asked if they were facing staffing problems, they should harass passengers so much.

Another passenger Madhav Khakhar took to Twitter to share his ordeal. His flight had been rescheduled thrice. “How do I know that the flight will depart for sure?” he asked. Madhav Khakhar said he had reached the airport late last night since he had booked an early morning flight. “Think about people waiting for 12+ hours in airport with the flight only getting more and more delayed,” he said.

It’s okay if it gets rescheduled once but 3 times? — Madhav Khakhar (@mkmaddy08) December 24, 2019

Delhi resident Garima Sinha tweeted how the airline cancelled her flight just a few hours before the scheduled departure and wasn’t responding to phone calls.

“Facing the worst travel experience with #GoAir. Had my flight today at 10.50 in the morning. @goairlinesindia texts me at 7 am that my flight is cancelled due to reasons “beyond their control”. Have been calling the customer care since 1 hour, still no response. #GoAir,” she tweeted.

Snehashis Pattnayak complained that her flight from Ranchi to Bengaluru was already late by a few hours.

The flights that have been cancelled on Tuesday are. G8-461 (Mumbai-Port Blair) that takes off at 4 am, G8-465 (Port Blair- Mumbai) scheduled to depart at 7.45 am, G8-347 (Mumbai-Cochin) which takes off at 5.10 am, G8-348 (Cochin -Mumbai) that departs at 7.40 am, G8-317 (Mumbai - Bengaluru) that departs at 6am, G8-395 (Bengaluru- Mumbai) that usually takes off at 8.10 am, G8-615 (Delhi-Nagpur) with 6.05 am take off time, G8-616 (Nagpur- Delhi) that takes off at 8.30 am, G8-2509 (Delhi- Lucknow) that takes off at 6.45 am, G8-2510 (Lucknow- Delhi) with 8.30 am departure time, G8-801 (Bengaluru-Ahmedabad) that was to fly take off at 6.30 am, G8-802 (Ahmedabad-Bengaluru) that takes off at 9.20 am, G8-227 (Delhi-Srinagar ) with 9.15am departure time, G8-192 (Srinagar-Delhi) that takes off at 11.15 am, G8-373 (Bengaluru-Patna) scheduled to depart at 9.15 am, G8-373 (Patna- Ranchi) that takes off at 12.25 am, G8-373 (Ranchi-Bengaluru) that takes off at 1.40 pm, G8-131 (Delhi- Patna) with 10.50 departure time, G8-229 (Patna- Delhi) that takes off at 1 pm and G8 293 (Pune- Bengaluru) that takes off at 1.25 am.