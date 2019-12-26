GoAir flights to remain affected till weekend

india

Passengers booked on GoAir flights will continue to face issues till the weekend. Low cost carrier- GoAir that has been cancelling and delaying flights from Sunday, said that delay in their Airbus A320neo aircraft has added to their operational issues and will be resolved by the weekend.

This comes after the airline cancelled over 45 flights in four days, causing major trouble for the passengers.

GoAir spokesperson said, “The airline is currently working to normalize its operations with the support of its pilots and cabin crew and expects to be on track by the end of this week.”

A statement issued by the airline stated, “GoAir has placed an order of 144 Airbus A320neo aircraft and has experienced delivery delays during the month of November and December, adding to its Operational challenges. During the same time, non-availability of Pratt & Whitney spare engines have also hampered the smooth functioning of the airline.”

“Due to inclement weather in North India, GoAir experienced extensive flight delays and diversions leading to cancellations of flights as our crew approached its Flight Duty time Limits (FDTL) in the last 2-3 days. This was further exacerbated due to the CAA protests wherein our crew members were unable to report for duty,” the spokesman added.

The airline assured that in view of the recent events, GoAir will comply with the directives of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and complete the modifications of Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines.

Nullifying the rumours on the airline facing issues with the aviation regulator on exceeding the flight duty time limit (FDTL) and making their crew work beyond the mandatory working hours, GoAir said that the airline has been subjected to routine audits conducted for all airline operators.

“As part of the oversight process, DGCA conducts audits for all operators. GoAir has also been subject to such routine audits and will always abide by Civil Aviation Regulations as stipulated by the DGCA, including FDTL,” read the airline statement.

The airline also said that it has more than adequate pool of pilots to fly their 325 daily flights.