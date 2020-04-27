‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits

india

The central government on Monday released a fact sheet on Rapid Antibody tests and its pricing. The release issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that the ICMR hasn’t made any payment whatsoever with respect to the supplies of the Rapid Antibody Tests.

The ICMR has directed states and Union territories to stop using Rapid Antibody Tests from two Chinese companies and return them to the supplier after they were found faulty.

The ministry said that the government will not lose any money on the cancellation of these orders. The two Chinese firms in question are Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics.

“Because of the due process followed (not going for procurement with 100% advance amount), GoI does not stand to lose a single rupee,” the release stated.

This comes amid the row over the pricing of the coronavirus Rapid Antibody testing kits.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged a scam in the supply of these kits to the government.

The Congress cited media reports about rapid test kits for Covid-19 were being sold at around 150% profits to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel too demanded a clarification from the government. “The recent Delhi HC (high court) judgement has raised a pertinent question - Why was ICMR purchasing antibody test kits for Rs 600 per piece, which was imported for Rs 245?” Patel tweeted out.

Earlier in the day, the ICMR responded to Congress leader Udit Raj’s tweet over the price of kits for testing the coronavirus disease.

“This is Fake News. Price range approved by ICMR is Rs 740-1150 for RT-PCR and ₹528-795 for Rapid Test. No test has been procured at Rs 4500. Any Indian company wanting to supply at lower rates is welcome to contact ICMR or Ms Anu Nagar, JS Health Research(011-23736222),” ICMR tweeted.

Udit Raj had tweeted a screenshot of a tweet on Sunday, which claimed that the Union government granted the tender for coronavirus testing kits to a Gujarat-based company at the price of Rs 4500 per kit when the same was being offered to it by 17 other companies at the price of Rs 500.