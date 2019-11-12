e-paper
In Darjeeling, gold worth more than Rs 10 crore seized, 4 held

The gold includes 101 biscuits and nine bars. The two were produced before a local court on Tuesday. They were sent to jail custody of 14 days.

india Updated: Nov 12, 2019 19:40 IST
Pramod Giri
Hindustan Times, Siliguri
Gold worth more than Rs 10 crore and 1,38,700 US dollars was seized.
Gold worth more than Rs 10 crore and 1,38,700 US dollars was seized.(File Photo)
         

Four people including a woman and her son were arrested and gold worth more than Rs 10 crore and 1,38,700 US dollars were seized from them in two separate incidents by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence ( DRI) and customs in Darjeeling district on Monday night.

The DRI officials on Monday night intercepted a car at Darjeeling More and seized 25.766 kg of gold worth Rs 10.6 crores and arrested two people. Those arrested have been identified as Mohammed Firoj (21) and Amir Khan (24). Both hail from Manipur.

Tridip Saha, the lawyer representing the DRI said, “The gold smuggled from Myanmar and to be delivered in Siliguri was concealed inside the brake pipe of a car in which the arrested people were travelling.”

The gold includes 101 biscuits and nine bars. The two were produced before a local court on Tuesday. They were sent to jail custody of 14 days.

In another incident, a woman and her son were arrested and 1,38,7000 US dollars were seized from them when the customs officials raided a train in which they were travelling at New Jalpaiguri station.

Shyamal Mazumdar, superintendent of customs, Siliguri said “The arrested persons have been identified as Lal Thung Puir and Rahul Puir, residents of Aizwal in Mizoram. They were travelling by the Sealdah-Silchar Kanchunjunga Express.”

Mazumdar also said, “They were returning after collecting money in US dollars in lieu of the gold smuggled and delivered in Kolkata.”

They have also been sent to 14-days of jail custody.

