'Good to see Indian flag': Rahul Gandhi visits BMW World in Germany's Munich | Watch

Production is the key to the success of any country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday during his visit to the BMW World in Munich, Germany, as he highlighted the importance of manufacturing for overall economic growth. Rahul Gandhi at BMW Welt in Germany(bharatjodo/Instagram)

Rahul Gandhi was seen trying taking a tour of the showroom, trying his hand at the luxury cars there and interacting with people who had come to visit the BMW World.

“Good to see that the Indian flag is flying here,” Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Gandhi, said as he mentioned being excited to see that they have a 450 CC bike.

In the video posted by the Congress party on its official X handle, the Congress leader said, "India needs to start producing. Production is the key to the success of any country. Our manufacturing is declining; it should actually be growing up".

Sharing the video on X, Congress wrote: “Manufacturing is the backbone of strong economies. Sadly, in India, manufacturing is declining. For us to accelerate growth, we need to produce more - build meaningful manufacturing ecosystems, and create high-quality jobs at scale.”

Rahul Gandhi in Germany

Gandhi is visiting Germany at the invitation of the Progressive Alliance, a key group of 117 progressive parties from across the world.

During his visit, Gandhi will engage with the Indian diaspora as well as meet German government ministers. He received a warm welcome by the IOC (Indian Overseas Congress) upon arrival at Berlin Airport during his 5-day visit to Germany where he is scheduled to attend a major IOC event happening on Wednesday and will meet IOC leaders across Europe.

The event is being held to strengthen Congress's global outreach and activities. The IOC states that Rahul Gandhi is there to address the Indian Diaspora and connect with various presidents of the party in Europe. They will be having discussions on NRI issues and how they can spread the party's ideology further.

The 5-day visit was announced during the Winter Session of Parliament, prompting widespread criticism from BJP leaders. They allege that his frequent trips call his dedication to the Indian Congress into question.