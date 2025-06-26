Gorakhpur man beaten to death by family over marriage to stage dancer

A 30-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his family members here after he returned home with his wife, a stage dancer he married two years ago against their wishes, police said on Thursday. Amit was allegedly assaulted with sticks and rods by his mother, two sisters, and a brother.(Representational)

Amit married Anita, an orchestra dancer, in 2022. Their marriage was strongly opposed by his family, particularly his mother, Meera Devi and his siblings, which led the couple to move to Delhi.

On Wednesday evening, Amit returned to his native village with Anita in an attempt to enter his family home once again. However, an altercation broke out when his mother and sisters objected to their presence, the police said.

The confrontation escalated later in the evening when Amit was allegedly assaulted with sticks and rods by his mother, two sisters, and a brother.

He sustained serious head injuries and collapsed at the scene, the police said.

When Anita tried to intervene, she was also attacked and sustained serious injuries.

Locals alerted the police, who rushed the couple to the Community Health Centre (CHC). Amit succumbed to his injuries on the way, while Anita was referred to the district hospital, where she is undergoing treatment, an official said.

Superintendent of Police (South) Jitendra Kumar said that a case of murder has been registered based on Anita's complaint.

"Four family members have been taken into custody for questioning, and further investigation is underway," he added.