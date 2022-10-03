Gourmet meals with eye on health: Air India rolls out new menu for domestic fliers

Air India has introduced a new in-flight menu for its domestic passengers that would lay emphasis on the health and well-being of passengers, while ensuring that their taste buds are well taken care of.

According to reports, the new menu, which was introduced on October 1, features a variety of gourmet entrees, trendy appetisers and some lip-smacking desserts. It also includes exquisite versions of regional delicacies from kitchens and streets all around the world to satisfy the global palette.

"The new menu choices have been curated to ensure that the flyers enjoy a gourmet meal with emphasis on health and well-being... We are excited to roll out this new menu on domestic routes, and are hard at work preparing a revamp of the international menu as well," Sandeep Verma, head of inflight services at Air India, was quoted by news agency PTI.

A report by IANS said business class passengers can expect buttery and flaky croissants, sugar-free dark chocolate oatmeal muffins, cheese and truffle oil scrambled egg with chives, mustard cream coated chicken sausage, and other dishes, as well as Indian dishes such as aloo parantha, meduvada, and podiidly for breakfast, followed by fish curry, chicken chettinad, potato podimas, and other dishes for lunch.

For economy class, breakfast will consist of cheese mushroom omelette, dry jeera aloo wedges, garlic tossed spinach and maize, followed by a delicious vegetable biryani, Malabar chicken curry, and mixed vegetable poriyal for lunch.

Passengers will be served vegetable fried noodles, chilli chicken, blueberry vanilla pastry, and coffee truffle slice for high tea, the report further added.

A passenger on an Air India flight described his experience with Navratri meals. “I asked if they serve Navratri food on @airindiain flight, for my surprise they had a full fledged Navratri alt, loved the way a woke sitting next, who ordered chicken meal, was cribbing looking at my lavish Navratri special Bhoj!”, an user wrote.

In an effort to attract more passengers during Navratri, the national carrier had devised a special menu that caters to people who fast or follow a limited diet during the festival.

