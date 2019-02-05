Government allows women to work in underground mines, eases restrictions

The government on Monday allowed women to work in underground mines and eased restrictions that prohibited them from working night shifts in surface mines, striking down a six-decade-old rule that disadvantaged female employees in a sector considered hazardous.

The announcement was made through a notification by the Union labour ministry, which said the Mines Act, 1952, had been amended. An employer will need to obtain written consent from the female staffer and the underground deployment will be limited to roles that are “technical, supervisory and managerial”, the notification said.

“Several women employees’ groups, industry and students enrolled with various institutions pursuing mining engineering courses have requested the government at different forums that women should be provided equal employment opportunity for working in mines. Requests from mining companies were also received,” the ministry said on Monday.

According to the new rules, in addition to requiring written consent, employers must provide the workers with adequate facilities and safeguards regarding occupational safety, security and health.

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 07:52 IST