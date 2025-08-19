Government lauds astronaut Shukla in special Lok Sabha debate

A special discussion in the Lok Sabha on Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla’s expedition to the International Space Station (ISS) began on Monday with Union minister of state for science and technology Jitendra Singh underscoring the mission’s significance for the country’s space ambitions and its grassroots application. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Shukla later on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla in New Delhi on Monday. (DPR PMO)

The special discussion in Parliament, which was scheduled for three hours, was interrupted after Singh’s speech due to the Opposition’s uproar over the special intensive revision (SIR) of Bihar’s electoral rolls and alleged electoral irregularities.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor lauded Shukla’s achievement, even as he noted that the Opposition should have participated in the special spession. “Since the Opposition are not participating in the special discussion, let me say how proud all Indians are of the recent mission of Commander Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station (ISS). It served as a stepping stone to our nation’s own human spaceflight program, Gaganyaan,” he said on X.

In the Lower House, Singh said Shukla’s research work aboard the ISS, carried out under the Axiom-4 mission, was closely linked to India’s upcoming Gaganyaan mission. “During PM Modi’s 2023 US visit, there was a proposal to have one astronaut from India in the international space mission…The mission cost us only ₹548 crore, which is a very small amount compared to other missions across the world,” he said, adding that India has specialised in cost-effective missions by substituting financial constraints with “intellectual and cerebral resources”.

Among the four astronauts on board Axiom-4, the Union minister said Shukla was entrusted with a crucial six-part scientific programme, including two studies in life sciences – one on muscle dysfunction and biogenesis, and another on the cognitive effects of continuous exposure to electronic gadgets. Other experiments included planting seeds in zero gravity and studying the growth of cyanobacteria.

“The instruments used in the study were developed in India, with a whole-of-government approach. The study was done by an Indian, but the whole world will benefit from this, realising the ‘Vishwa Bandhu’ (friend of the world) approach of India,” he said.

The minister emphasised that Shukla’s mission will strengthen India’s international collaborations, future docking and undocking exercises for its own space station and also advance the grassroots applications of space research. He linked the expedition with India’s larger trajectory in space science, citing past successes such as Chandrayaan-3.

“The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) was officially founded in 1969, when the United States landed the first human on the Moon. Today, we presented the proof of having water on the Moon and we are the first to reach its southern pole through the Chandrayaan-3 mission,” Singh said. “India is no longer a follower. It beckons others to follow.”

Highlighting the broader use of space technology, Singh said it now plays a role in everyday life — from telemedicine and communication to disaster management and infrastructure planning. “PM Gati Shakti has become a model for the world in infrastructural planning and monitoring. We showcased our defence and space capabilities in Pakistan through Operation Sindoor,” he said.

He added that the rapid expansion of the space sector followed reforms under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, especially its opening up for private investment, which has spurred the growth of more than 300 startups. “Our nation was never devoid of capabilities in its researchers and manpower; the only problem was the lack of commitment from the policymakers and the support system from the political leadership,” Singh said.

The discussion, titled ‘India’s First Astronaut Aboard The ISS – Critical Role of Space Programme For Viksit Bharat by 2047’, was projected by the government as a message to the world on India’s achievements in space. However, it unfolded amid loud protests by Opposition MPs, who continued their agitation over SIR.

In a sharp rebuke, Singh responded to the disruption, “You seem to be miffed by land, sky and now by the space. Today, what the Opposition is doing is their expression of anger towards themselves for their failure in every plan.” Taking a dig at placard-waving MPs, he said, “Right now, I am in space, these posters won’t reach there.”

Quoting from Ahmad Faraz’s Urdu poem, he said, “Kis kis ko sunaye hum tumhare shorgul ka sabab, tu mujhse naraz hai, to Shubhanshu ke liye aa. (To whoever would I speak of the uproar if you are displeased with me, then join for the sake of Shubhanshu)”