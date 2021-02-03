Government places second purchase order with SII for 1 crore doses of Covishield vaccine
The Centre on Wednesday placed a second purchase order with the Serum Institute of India for the supply of one crore doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine ‘Covishield’, each costing ₹210, including GST, sources said.
The HLL Lifecare Limited, a public sector undertaking, on behalf of the Union health ministry issued the supply order in the name of Prakash Kumar Singh, Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at Serum Institute of India (SII), Pune.
The government had on January 11 placed an order for 1.1 crore doses of Covishield at a cost of ₹231 crore, which has now risen to ₹441 crore with the second order placed on Wednesday, a source said.
The government had on January 11 also committed to buy from the Serum Institute 4.5 crore doses of the vaccine, in addition to the first order of 1.1 crore doses.
India has approved two Covid-19 vaccines--Covishield manufactured by SII and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech--for restricted emergency use in the country.
AIADMK moves to deny Sasikala access to Jayalalithaa’s memorials
- Jayalalithaa’s memorial is likely to be one of the stops for Sasikala when she returns to Chennai.
Vitriolic slogans, sarcastic songs go viral in poll-bound Bengal
- On Tuesday, former forest minister Rajib Banerjee, who joined the BJP at Amit Shah’s Delhi residence on January 30, raised eyebrows by dishing out his adaptation of the chief minister’s most popular slogan on the eve of the historic 2011 assembly polls that ended the Left’s 34-year-long regime.
