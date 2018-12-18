Government plans industry-linked apprenticeships for graduates

From the next academic session, students graduating from under-graduate programmes at India’s colleges may be placed in industry-linked paid apprenticeships. The Human Resource Development (HRD) and Skills development ministries plan to launch an ambitious scheme aimed at boosting the employment prospects of nearly five million students by 2022.

On December 11, HRD minister Prakash Javadekar held a meeting with Skills Development minister Dharmendra Pradhan to chalk out the contours of the scheme, a senior government official said on condition of anonymity.

Significantly, the move to institutionalise industry-linked apprenticeships with graduate programmes comes at a time when the Narendra Modi-led central government is under attack from the opposition over the alleged lack of jobs. Industry bodies have held that the ability of students graduating from India’s colleges leaves a lot to be desired.

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship already runs a National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS). The idea is to add an apprenticeship under NAPS at the end of the degree programme, the official said.

The government plans to partner with leadings state-owned and private companies to put this plan into action.

“The government may contribute to the stipend that the apprentices get. The minimum amount of government share can be Rs 1,500 while it can be increased to 25 per cent of the amount that is offered by the employer. The funds can be provided from the Rs 10,000 crore budget of NAPS,” the official said.

The aim is to initiate the apprenticeship plan from the academic session starting July 2019 onwards, the official added.

The Ministry of Labour, which, under its National Career Scheme (NCS) runs a portal for bulk uploading of qualifications and credentials of students graduating from degree programmes will also be involved in this, the official said. Candidates who secure employment will get deleted from the waiting list.

The programme is to be launched by all the three ministries in late December or early January, the official said.

In the first year itself, the plan is to assist a million students, he added.

HRD minister Prakash Javadekar, when contacted, said his ministry along with the skill development ministry and the labour ministry was finalizing the details which will be disclosed later.

These measures (to improve employability) are long overdue. However, for long term impact they should be made part of the country’s education policy, which, unfortunately, is still awaited,” said eminent educationist and former IGNOU VC M Aslam.

