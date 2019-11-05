e-paper
Government seeks a week to complete formalities

The Centre on Monday sought a week’s time to implement the decision on elevation of Bombay high court judge Justice Akil Kureshi as the chief justice of the Tripura high court, citing “administrative formalities”.

india Updated: Nov 05, 2019 10:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The collegium had in May approved Justice Kureshi’s name for the post of the Madhya Pradesh high court chief justice.
The collegium had in May approved Justice Kureshi's name for the post of the Madhya Pradesh high court chief justice.(livelaw.in)
         

The Centre on Monday sought a week’s time to implement the decision on elevation of Bombay high court judge Justice Akil Kureshi as the chief justice of the Tripura high court, citing “administrative formalities”.

“Some administrative formalities have to be completed,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Surya Kant and sought time till November 11. The collegium had in May approved Justice Kureshi’s name for the post of the Madhya Pradesh high court chief justice. The government accepted all recommendations made by the collegiums, except the one regarding Justice Kureshi. The collegium revisited its order in August and cleared the name of Justice Kureshi for appointment to Tripura high court.

In September, the Gujarat high court Advocates Association had filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the Centre’s “reluctance” to appoint justice Kureshi as the Madhya Pradesh HC chief justice. The Gujarat lawyers’ body has opposed the Centre’s plea for a week’s time and asked the bench to hear the matter on Friday. Advocate Arvind Datar, appearing for the body, said the matter needed to be listed at the earliest. The SC posted the matter for hearing on November 7.

(With PTI inputs)

