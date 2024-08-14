Government will challenge HC stay on Chamundeshwari Act, says Siddaramaiah

Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that the government will take legal steps to vacate the Karnataka high court’s interim stay on the implementation of the Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority Act 2024. The Chamundeshwari Act 2024 aims to establish an independent authority to oversee the development and maintenance of the Shree Chamundeshwari Kshethra. (PTI)

The Act, which aims to establish an independent authority to oversee the development and maintenance of the Shree Chamundeshwari Kshethra, has been contested by the Mysuru royal family, who claim it infringes on their rights to what they consider private property.

The interim order was granted by justice SR Krishnakumar on Monday during a hearing on a petition filed by Pramoda Devi Wodeyar, widow of the late Srikanth Dutta Wodeyar. The petition argued that the Act oversteps the legislative authority of the state government and violates multiple constitutional rights. The state government, Mysuru district collector, and the chairman of the palace Mujarai Institution have been named as respondents in the case.

Siddaramaiah, responding to questions in Koppal district, said: “We will try to vacate the high court stay legally.” He emphasised that the government’s intention behind the Act was to ensure the effective administration and development of the temple, which attracts a significant number of devotees.

Home minister G Parameshwara also defended the Act, explaining that authorities like the one proposed for the Chamundi Hills temple are necessary for managing the large amounts of money collected and ensuring proper facilities for devotees. “If an authority is there, it will be better,” he said, noting that the royal family’s objections will be examined by the court.

The Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority Act 2024 was passed by the assembly in February 2024, not long after Yaduveer Krishna Datta Chamaraja Wodeyar, a member of the royal family, was mentioned as a possible Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency. The Act proposes an authority comprising ten top bureaucrats and five nominated members, with the CM as the ex-officio chairman.

The Act sparked controversy, particularly from the BJP, with Mandya district BJP spokesperson CT Manjunath accusing the government of having an “anti-Hindu” agenda. “Why similar authorities had not been established for mosques or churches and the government had previously transferred land belonging to the Cheluvanarayana Swamy Temple trust in Melukote to its name and sold it to private parties,” he said.

Wodeyar’s legal challenge is rooted in a historical agreement dated January 23, 1950, between the erstwhile Maharajas of Mysore and the Government of India. The agreement, which was later upheld by the Supreme Court, recognised the Chamundeshwari Temple and other temples on Chamundi Hill as private properties of the royal family. The family argued that the 2024 Act violates this agreement, as well as a memorandum dated October 28, 1972, which reaffirmed the terms of the 1950 agreement following the 26th amendment to the Constitution of India.

State mujarai department commissioner H Basavarajendra confirmed that the SCKDA Act 2024 had been enforced starting July 1, in line with the state government’s decision. “We will wait for the final court orders.”

(With PTI inputs)