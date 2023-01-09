Governor’s address to Tamil Nadu House disrupted for suggesting state’s renaming

Lawmakers of Tamil Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance disrupted governor RN Ravi’s address to the assembly on the first day of the winter session on Monday for calling the 50-year rule of the Dravidian parties regressive and suggesting the state’s renaming.

Congress and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi members raised slogans against Ravi before walking out of the assembly.

The state government and Ravi have been at loggerheads over a range of issues including his refusal to approve 20 bills. The DMK and its allies have accused Ravi of propagating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Hindutva ideology.

On Sunday, the DMK accused Ravi of unnecessarily interfering in state politics and demanded his resignation if he wants to continue with this.

Ravi last week criticised the government for opposing what is applicable for the whole of the country and said Tamil Nadu should be renamed Tamizhagam. He added there has been regressive politics with a “wrong habit” of refusing everything that benefits all sections of people.

The DMK hit back saying Ravi was attempting to set a narrative to change the name of the state.

The BJP justified the comments, saying the landmass of the state has been referred to as both Tamizhagam and Tamil Nadu in Tamil literature.