Govt approves 100% increase in financial assistance for ex-servicemen, dependents

Defence minister Rajnath Singh has approved a 100 per cent increase in financial assistance for ex-servicemen (ESM) and their dependents under schemes implemented by the department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare through Kendriya Sainik Board.

The revised rates take effect for applications submitted from November 1, 2025, onwards

Providing sustained lifetime support to aged and non-pensioner ESM and their widows above 65 years of age with no regular income, the Penury Grant has been doubled from ₹4,000 to ₹8,000 per month per beneficiary, according to a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release.

Education Grant has been increased from ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 per month per head for up to two dependent children (Class I to Graduation) or widows pursuing a two-year postgraduate course, the PIB release read.

Marriage Grant has been raised from ₹50,000 to ₹1,00,000 per beneficiary and will be applicable for up to two daughters of ex-servicemen and for widow remarriage as well as for marriages solemnised after issuance of this order.

“An annual financial implication of approximately ₹257 crore to be met from the AFFDF. These schemes are funded through the Raksha Mantri Ex-Servicemen Welfare Fund, which is a subset of the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF),” the PIB release read.