e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Govt blocked fake GST claims worth ₹1,875 cr: Official

Govt blocked fake GST claims worth ₹1,875 cr: Official

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has already instructed officials to verify the correct availment of input tax credit (ITC) by such risky exporters on the basis of pre-defined risk parameters.

business Updated: Jul 19, 2020 01:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The official said as on date, a total of 7,516 exporters are in the risky exporters list.
The official said as on date, a total of 7,516 exporters are in the risky exporters list. (REUTERS)
         

The government has blocked fraudulent Goods and Services Tax (GST) refund claims worth Rs 1,875 crore, involving 1,377 exporters, after their addresses could not be traced, a finance ministry official said.

“This number of risky exporters, also, includes seven exporters accredited as star exporters,” the official said requesting anonymity. The government rates export houses on the basis of their performance.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has already instructed officials to verify the correct availment of input tax credit (ITC) by such risky exporters on the basis of pre-defined risk parameters, the official said.

According to the official, while CBIC is focusing on quick disbursal of pending refunds to exporters, it also uses data analytics to identify “risky” exporter entities that take input tax credit fraudulently and monetise it by paying Integrated Goods and Services tax (IGST) and taking refund on that.

“The verification exercise is aimed at preventing unscrupulous exporters from defrauding the exchequer and bringing a bad name to the larger exporting community,” he said. CBIC has, however, assured all genuine exporters that they would continue to get their refunds in a fully automated environment, he said.

The official said as on date, a total of 7,516 exporters are in the risky exporters list. “Out of them, IGST refund worth Rs 1,363 crore is suspended in respect of 2,830 risky exporters. Adverse reports have been received in respect of 2,197 risky exporters,” he said.

tags
top news
Back to the wall, Nepal PM Oli goes for broke. Now wants a party convention
Back to the wall, Nepal PM Oli goes for broke. Now wants a party convention
In graphics: How India crossed one million Covid-19 cases
In graphics: How India crossed one million Covid-19 cases
‘Community spread has started and the situation is bad’: IMA Chairman
‘Community spread has started and the situation is bad’: IMA Chairman
Ashok Gehlot claims support from regional party MLAs amid Rajasthan crisis
Ashok Gehlot claims support from regional party MLAs amid Rajasthan crisis
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases cross 3-lakh mark, Mumbai’s count is now over 1 lakh
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases cross 3-lakh mark, Mumbai’s count is now over 1 lakh
The Congress needs to look at its own history, writes Karan Thapar
The Congress needs to look at its own history, writes Karan Thapar
Kapil said ‘don’t commit to anything’: Dravid on how he became Ind A coach
Kapil said ‘don’t commit to anything’: Dravid on how he became Ind A coach
Watch: 7-ft-long crocodile enters village in Gujarat’s Vadodara
Watch: 7-ft-long crocodile enters village in Gujarat’s Vadodara
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In