The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday approved the payment of productivity linked bonus of 78 days for ₹2,028.57 crore to 11,72,240 railway employees in recognition of their excellent performance. Govt clears 78-day PLB for Railway employees

“The amount will be paid to various categories of Railway staff like Track maintainers, Loco Pilots, Train Managers (Guards), Station Masters, Supervisors, Technicians, Technician Helpers, Pointsman, Ministerial staff and other Group C staff,” a press release issued by the government said.

It added: “The payment of PLB acts as an incentive to motivate the railway employees for working towards improvement in the performance of the Railways.”

Payment of PLB to eligible railway employees is made each year before the festival season (Durga Puja/ Dussehra holidays) begins.

The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is ₹17,951 for 78 days.

Railways loaded a record cargo of 1588 Million Tonnes and carried nearly 6.7 Billion Passengers in 2023-24.

“Many factors contributed to this record performance. These include improvement in infrastructure due to infusion of record Capex by the Government in Railways, efficiency in operations and better technology,” the government stated.