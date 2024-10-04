Menu Explore
Govt clears 78-day PLB for Railway employees

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Oct 04, 2024 07:06 AM IST

Payment of PLB to eligible railway employees is made each year before the festival season (Durga Puja/ Dussehra holidays) begins.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday approved the payment of productivity linked bonus of 78 days for 2,028.57 crore to 11,72,240 railway employees in recognition of their excellent performance.

Govt clears 78-day PLB for Railway employees

“The amount will be paid to various categories of Railway staff like Track maintainers, Loco Pilots, Train Managers (Guards), Station Masters, Supervisors, Technicians, Technician Helpers, Pointsman, Ministerial staff and other Group C staff,” a press release issued by the government said.

It added: “The payment of PLB acts as an incentive to motivate the railway employees for working towards improvement in the performance of the Railways.”

Payment of PLB to eligible railway employees is made each year before the festival season (Durga Puja/ Dussehra holidays) begins.

“PLB amount equivalent to 78 days’ wages is being paid to about 11.72 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees,” the statement said.

It added: “The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is 17,951 for 78 days. The amount will be paid to various categories, of Railway staff like Track maintainers, Loco Pilots, Train Managers (Guards), Station Masters, Supervisors, Technicians, Technician Helpers, Pointsman, Ministerial staff and other Group ‘C staff.”

Railways loaded a record cargo of 1588 Million Tonnes and carried nearly 6.7 Billion Passengers in 2023-24.

“Many factors contributed to this record performance. These include improvement in infrastructure due to infusion of record Capex by the Government in Railways, efficiency in operations and better technology,” the government stated.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
