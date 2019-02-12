What goes around comes around, says Robert Vadra before ED questioning

Ahead of deposing in front of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law Robert Vadra wrote an emotional Facebook post expressing his firm belief in God which will help him tide over tough times ahead.

Vadra, along with his 75-year-old mother, Maureen Vadra, was in Jaipur to depose in front of the Enforcement Directorate.

“Not understanding the lows of this vindictive government to be harassing a senior citizen,” Vadra said, describing how his mother had lost her daughter in a car crash, her ailing son to diabetes, and her husband as well.

“Three deaths and all I did was to ask her to spend time with me in my office, so I could look after her and we both could grieve on our losses,” the 50-year-old businessman said, adding that now his mother was paying the price of “spending time in my office” by “being accused, maligned and called to be interrogated”.

Vadra was earlier interrogated for three days in the ED headquarters in Delhi for over 24 hours in a separate money laundering case on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

“If there was any issue or any illegality, which was found by the government, why did it take them four years and eight months to call me a month before campaigning begins for the general elections,” said the husband of Priyanka Gandhi, who was launched as the Congress General secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh east just days back.

“Do they think people in India do not view it as an election gimmick?!” said Vadra, whose wife accompanied him to the Jaipur ED office earlier in the day before leaving for Uttar Pradesh to meet party workers, after a roadshow in Lucknow on Monday.

Vadra said: “I always have adhered to rules and overall being a disciplined person, I have the ability to sustain any amount of hours of questioning and having nothing to hide, I will answer every question with respect n dignity.

“This too shall pass and will make me stronger.”

He ended his post with: “What goes around comes around. God is with us.”

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 15:01 IST