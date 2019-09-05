e-paper
‘Govt has neither solution, nor strength’: Priyanka Gandhi on economic crisis

Priyanka Gandhi took to Twitter to lash out at the government because of the ongoing slowdown.

india Updated: Sep 05, 2019 13:00 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi during the 75th birth anniversary celebrations of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, in New Delhi. She lashed out at the Government today because of the ongoing slowdown.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said news of an economic slowdown and the Modi government’s silence on it was “very dangerous”.

Also Read| Why the 2019 economic slowdown is different from 2012-13 | Analysis

“Excuses and rhetoric” will not work, the Congress general secretary said on Twitter.

Also Read| There is an economic slowdown. Govt must first get its diagnosis right

The government has neither a solution nor the “strength” to assure people in the country, she said. “Countdown: Everyday news of economic slowdown and everyday BJP government’s silence. Both are very dangerous... excuses, rhetoric and rumours will not work,” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted using the hashtag ‘economy in crisis’.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 13:00 IST

