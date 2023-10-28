News / India News / Govt imposes minimum export price of USD 800 per tonne on onion till Dec 31

Govt imposes minimum export price of USD 800 per tonne on onion till Dec 31

PTI
Oct 28, 2023

Onion prices have further risen to ₹65-80 per kilogramme in the retail market of the national capital on lower supply.

The government on Saturday imposed a minimum export price (MEP) of USD 800 per tonne on onion exports till December 31 this year with a view to increase availability of the vegetable in the domestic market and contain prices.

A worker sorts onions at an APMC market as onion prices soar across the country.(PTI)
"Exports on onion is free. MEP of USD 800 FOB (free on board) per tonne is imposed till December 31, 2023," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification.

Onion prices have further risen to 65-80 per kilogramme in the retail market of the national capital on lower supply.

Mother Dairy, which has around 400 Safal retail stores in the Delhi-NCR, is selling loose onions at 67 per kg. E-commerce portal Bigbasket is selling at 67 per kg, while Otipy at 70 per kg.

Local vendors are selling onions at 80 per kg.

