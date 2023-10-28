Govt imposes minimum export price of USD 800 per tonne on onion till Dec 31

The government on Saturday imposed a minimum export price (MEP) of USD 800 per tonne on onion exports till December 31 this year with a view to increase availability of the vegetable in the domestic market and contain prices. A worker sorts onions at an APMC market as onion prices soar across the country.(PTI)

"Exports on onion is free. MEP of USD 800 FOB (free on board) per tonne is imposed till December 31, 2023," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification.

READ | At ₹70/kg, onion prices rage in Delhi-NCR; upsurge likely till December

Onion prices have further risen to ₹65-80 per kilogramme in the retail market of the national capital on lower supply.

Mother Dairy, which has around 400 Safal retail stores in the Delhi-NCR, is selling loose onions at ₹67 per kg. E-commerce portal Bigbasket is selling at ₹67 per kg, while Otipy at ₹70 per kg.

Local vendors are selling onions at ₹80 per kg.