Govt introduces new BH number series for vehicles: How will it help people?

The Centre has introduced new vehicle registration series to ensure seamless transfer across states. Called BH (Bharat series), it will free vehicle owners from re-registration process when they shift from one state/union territory to another.

The series has been introduced by the road transport ministry, and notified by central government. The government has said that the new series will be available on voluntary basis to defense personnel, employees of central government/ state government/ central/ state public sector undertakings and private sector companies/organisations, which have their offices in four or more states/union territories.

How long can a person keep vehicle in a state other than the parent state?

The existing rules, which have been in place since past few years, allow a person to keep the vehicle in a state where it has not been registered for a certain period of time.

The current rules say that a person is allowed to keep vehicle for a maximum of 12 months in any state other than the state where it is registered. The owners has to get such vehicles re-registered before the expiry of 12 months.

What will be the format in BH-series?

The format of BH-series registration mark will be YY BH #### XX. YY denotes the year of first registration, BH is code for Bharat Series, #### is the randomised four digit number and XX are two alphabets, according to road transport ministry.

A vehicle bearing this registration mark shall not require assignment of a new registration mark when the owner of the vehicle shifts from one state to another, according to a statement from the ministry.

The financial implications

According to government notification, the motor vehicle tax levied by the state and union territories at the time of registration in respect to BH-series non-transport vehicle will be 8 per cent in case of vehicles costing up to ₹10 lakh, 10 per cent in case of vehicles costing between ₹10-20 lakh and 12 per cent in case of vehicles costing above 20 lakh.

It further said that 2 per cent extra charge will be levied for diesel vehicles, while electric vehicles will be charged 2 per cent less tax.

In case, where the vehicle bears BH-series registration mark, the motor vehicle tax shall be levied electronically. After the completion of 14th year, the motor vehicle tax shall be levied annually, which shall be half of the amount which was charged earlier for that vehicle, the notification said.

When are the new rules coming into effect?

The Central Motor Vehicles (Twentieth Amendment) Rules, 2021, will come into force with effect from September 15, 2021, the government notification said. The registration mark for BH-series vehicle will be generated randomly through the portal.

What is the process to re-register a vehicle in other state?

At present, a passenger vehicle owner for re-registration of vehicle has to take no objection certificate from the parent state for assignment of a new registration mark in another state.

Also, the assignment of new registration mark is done after the road tax on prorata basis is paid in the new state. The owners had to claim the already paid amount from the state where the vehicle was registered. The government says that the new rules will put an end to this "cumbersome process".

Other changes introduced by the road transport ministry

The BH-series is the latest reform introduced by the central ministry. Last year, it had mandated all vehicles sold in India before April 2019 to have high security registration plates (HSRP).

It also said that vehicle documents found validated through electronic means shall not be demanded in physical forms for inspection.