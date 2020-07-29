Govt junks night curfew under Unlock 3, schools to stay closed

india

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 20:07 IST

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines on Wednesday for opening up of more activities in areas outside the containment zones in Unlock 3, which will come into effect from August 1 amid the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the new guidelines restrictions on movement of individuals during night (night curfew) have been removed, the MHA said in a statement.

Yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to open from August 5 for which Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by the ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) for ensuring social distancing and to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Independence Day functions will be allowed with social distancing and by following other health protocols.

Educational institutions will remain closed till August 31.

“After extensive consultation with States and UTs, it has been decided that schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till August 31, 2020,” the MHA said.

International air travel of passengers has been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission.

Further opening up will take place in a calibrated manner, it said.

Metro Rail services will not be allowed under Unlock 3. Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will also remain closed.

Social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations will also continue to remain prohibited.

“Dates for opening of these will be decided separately, based on the assessment of the situation,” the statement said.

Lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the Containment Zones till August 31.

“Containment Zones are required to be carefully demarcated by the State/ UT Governments with a view to contain the spread of COVID-19, after taking into consideration the guidelines issued by MOHFW. Within the containment zones, strict perimeter control shall be maintained and only essential activities allowed,” it said.

It also said that the health ministry will monitor the proper delineation of Containment Zones and implementation of the containment measures.

The latest guidelines said states will decide on activities outside containment zones.

“States and UTs, based on their assessment of the situation, may prohibit certain activities outside the Containment zones, or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary. However, there shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements,” it said.

The national directives for Covid-19 management shall continue to be followed throughout the country, with a view to ensure social distancing.

Shops will need to maintain adequate physical distancing among customers.

Like the previous guidelines for Unlock 1 and Unlock 2, the latest guidelines also advises vulnerable persons (persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years), to stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.

The use of Aarogya Setu mobile application will continue to be encouraged.