Govt launches real-time flood alert app for public safety

Real-time flood forecasts from 592 monitoring stations across the country are now available through an app, a step aimed at public safety amid deadly flooding in several states due to a surplus monsoon. Jal Shakti minister CR Paatil on Tuesday launched FloodWatch India 2.0 at his office to enable an extensive overview of flood conditions in the country. Jal Shakti minister CR Paatil on Tuesday launched FloodWatch India 2.0. (X)

Storage levels of 150 major reservoirs, critical for drinking, irrigation, and power generation, will also be available to the general public, the minister said. Until now, data were available for flood forecasts at 200 stations. The latest app also provides information in advance about the likely extent of submergence, based on which the public can make decisions to evacuate. It will also provide forecasts on flooding in downstream areas of the 150 nationally monitored reservoirs.

Torrential rains, flooding, and landslides have killed hundreds of people across states and displaced thousands over the past month as a result of an above-normal monsoon, which has been surplus by 6% until August 12. Climate scientists have attributed the extreme rainfall and cloudbursts to climate change and rapid infrastructure development in ecologically sensitive zones. On July 30, massive landslides amid intense rainfall in Kerala’s Wayanad killed 231 people, according to the state government’s latest figures.

“The real-time flood information and forecasts are being available in easy-to-understand formats so that people can understand the level and nature of alerts,” an official said.

Available for both Andriod and Apple devices, the FloodWatch India app has been developed in-house by the Central Water Commission. It utilises advanced technologies such as satellite data analysis, mathematical modelling, and real-time monitoring to deliver accurate and timely flood forecasts, the official said.

The user-friendly app presents all information in English and Hindi and is available in readable and audio format.