Govt liberalises mapping: Key things to know about the move
The government on Monday liberalised regulations on geospatial data. It allowed private companies to conduct surveying and mapping without prior approvals and sharing the data for various everyday applications, from logistics and transport to road safety and e-commerce. Here is what we know about the move:
• Under the new policy, geospatial data from government agencies such as the Survey of India and the Indian Space Research Organisation will also be made available to public and private companies.
• The government has said the move will provide an impetus to Digital India.
• In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said liberalising policies governing the acquisition and production of geospatial data is a massive step in the vision for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat or Self-Reliant India.
• “The reforms will unlock tremendous opportunities for our country’s start-ups, private sector, public sector and research institutions to drive innovations and build scalable solutions. This will also generate employment and accelerate economic growth,” tweeted Modi.
• The new guidelines will allow an increase in the scale, speed, and accuracy of mapping.
• Indian entities will require no prior approvals, security clearances, licenses for acquisition and production of geospatial data and geospatial data services, including maps.
• The government estimates that the new guidelines will boost the geospatial data sector to a value of ₹1 lakh crore and create jobs for 2.2 million people.
PM Modi to lay foundation stone for king Suheldev's statue in Uttar Pradesh
- Rajbhar community members, who consider Suheldev as their icon, constitute a significant percentage of the Purvanchal population and are regarded as a politically dominant force to reckon with in the region.
