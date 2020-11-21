e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Govt may approach ICAI for action against 3 CAs over GST frauds

Govt may approach ICAI for action against 3 CAs over GST frauds

The three have been arrested as part of the government’s nationwide drive against the GST frauds

india Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 10:49 IST
Rajeev Jayaswal
Rajeev Jayaswal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The three have been arrested as part of the government’s nationwide drive against the GST frauds
The three have been arrested as part of the government’s nationwide drive against the GST frauds(PTI)
         

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) is likely to ask the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to take action against three chartered accountants (CAs) arrested for their alleged involvement in generating bogus bills to fraudulently avail input tax credit (ITC) under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, two officials said.

The three have been arrested as part of the government’s nationwide drive against the GST frauds, the officials added requesting anonymity.

ICAI is a statutory body established under the Chartered Accountants Act for regulating chartered accountancy in the country. The Institute functions under the administrative control of the ministry of corporate affairs. The ICAI is the second largest professional body of CAs in the world.

The DGGI and the Central GST Commissionerate continued their drive against fraudsters. It has arrested 41 people, including three CAs and a Chennai-based businesswoman, as part of the drive. The three CAs are from Hyderabad and Ludhiana.

DGGI (Hyderabad) arrested one CA for his role in arranging and organising fake invoices of fictitious firms for one company that led to fraudulent claims of ITC worth Rs 27.4 crore. Another CA from Hyderabad was arrested for a similar crime resulting in fraudulent claims of ITC worth Rs 10.37 crore.

A Ludhiana-based CA was arrested for his role in creating three fake firms, through which he fraudulently availed of ITC and monetisation of ITC through refunds and bogus billing.

Using tools such as artificial intelligence and data analytics on the e-way bill portal, it could be established that these firms had a common set of ghost partners. They generated bogus bills worth Rs 158 crore, involving fake ITC of more than Rs 21 crore and monetisation of fake ITC of over Rs 5 crore through cash refund, one of officials said.

The second person, who works for DGGI, said, “With total 41 arrests of GST fraudsters so far, the agency has filed 577 cases against 2,221 identified entities in the eighth day of its drive against the GST fake invoice frauds.” Recent arrests were made in Gurugram, Nagpur, Kolkata and Mumbai, he added.

The government is also tightening the procedure for new GST registration to check frauds. “The businesses, whose owners or promoters do not have commensurate income-tax payment records, will require physical and financial verification before their companies can be given GST registration,” the first person said.

Explaining the menace, he said, fake invoices were not only issued for availing ITC fraudulently but also for activities leading to tax evasion, bank loan fraud, money laundering, and hawala transactions. “These activities have been largely carried out by non-existent or fly-by-night firms and by using a network of firms to game the system to usurp ITC on the commission basis,” he added.

These activities have been carried out, primarily, by those elements who have exploited the ease of doing business conveniences in the existing system by getting a GST registration easily and quickly. They took advantage of the liberalised norm for grant of registration in GST.

tags
top news
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
India reports 46,232 new Covid-19 cases, 564 deaths
India reports 46,232 new Covid-19 cases, 564 deaths
As some countries rush to buy Covid-19 vaccine in advance, will others be left out?
As some countries rush to buy Covid-19 vaccine in advance, will others be left out?
Multiple blasts rock Kabul, casualties feared: Report
Multiple blasts rock Kabul, casualties feared: Report
Chhath Puja concludes, devotees offer ‘arghya’ keeping Covid-19 protocols at bay
Chhath Puja concludes, devotees offer ‘arghya’ keeping Covid-19 protocols at bay
Mumbai Police register FIR in death case of TV actor Akshat Utkarsh
Mumbai Police register FIR in death case of TV actor Akshat Utkarsh
Covid-19: Concerns rise over Hong Kong-Singapore air travel bubble
Covid-19: Concerns rise over Hong Kong-Singapore air travel bubble
Donald Trump’s son tests positive for Covid-19, quarantined without symptoms
Donald Trump’s son tests positive for Covid-19, quarantined without symptoms
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In