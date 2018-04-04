Govt may pass corruption, motors vehicles bills this Budget session

With just two days left in the Budget session, the Centre may desperately push to pass a couple of bills in the Upper House in a bid to salvage its score sheet.

Senior leaders involved in the strategy indicated that they might even try to push the Prevention of Corruption Amendment Bill and the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) bill even amid din.

“The government managers said in a meeting with Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu that these are the important bills pending before the House. At the meeting with floor leaders on Wednesday, the chairman and the deputy chairman urged them to ensure passage of some important bills to salvage the situation of no work so far,” said a senior official. The session has become the most disruptive session since 2000, and in both Houses, there is a concern in the ruling benches.