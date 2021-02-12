Govt must not be party to continuing Covaxin trials: Chhattisgarh minister

Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singh Deo on Friday insisted that the only issue with Covaxin is that its Phase 3 trials are incomplete and added the government must not be a party to them. The comments came a day after Union health minister Harsh Vardhan dispelled the Chhattisgarh government’s concerns over India’s indigenous Covid-19 vaccine saying it was produced after “due evaluation of pre-clinical and clinical trial data” and is “safe and immunogenic” for use.

Singh Deo said that any decision, which breaks national and international trials and testing protocols, renders the process meaningless. He said it was for Covaxin manufacturer Bharat Biotech to complete the trials. Deo insisted it is a matter of principles and probity rather than cutting corners, which is best avoided.

Deo wrote to the Centre on February 8 urging it not to halt the Covaxin supply to the state till the trials are completed and the results are made public. Deo said there is an inhibition/concern among the community in general regarding the use of Covaxin as clinical trials of Phase 3 of the vaccine are yet to be completed.

Deo cited Vardhan’s response and said if decisions can be made on the strength of Phase 1 and 2 trials alone, why have phase the Phase 3 trials which only delay its use. “If they are mandated as necessary, then they must be followed in full. There is and cannot be any objections to use the vaccine after the Phase 3 trial results are presented.”

Vardhan also denied the Chhattisgarh government’s claims that the packages of the vials were without expiry dates. He pointed out that Chhattisgarh has achieved 69.87% coverage of its health care workers by giving them the first dose of the vaccine. Vardhan added the state has been able to cover only 9.55% of its 2,09,512 frontline workers through the first dose of the vaccine. He underlined the coverage needs to improve significantly since an adequate quantity of the vaccines was available with the state.

Deo said 71.60% of health and 14.5% frontline workers have been vaccinated in the state and there is no ground to question their commitment. “...this will only go up though there are concerns about logistics...”