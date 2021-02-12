Govt must not be party to continuing Covaxin trials: Chhattisgarh minister
Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singh Deo on Friday insisted that the only issue with Covaxin is that its Phase 3 trials are incomplete and added the government must not be a party to them. The comments came a day after Union health minister Harsh Vardhan dispelled the Chhattisgarh government’s concerns over India’s indigenous Covid-19 vaccine saying it was produced after “due evaluation of pre-clinical and clinical trial data” and is “safe and immunogenic” for use.
Singh Deo said that any decision, which breaks national and international trials and testing protocols, renders the process meaningless. He said it was for Covaxin manufacturer Bharat Biotech to complete the trials. Deo insisted it is a matter of principles and probity rather than cutting corners, which is best avoided.
Also Read | Covid-19: 4 states/UTs recorded no new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Deo wrote to the Centre on February 8 urging it not to halt the Covaxin supply to the state till the trials are completed and the results are made public. Deo said there is an inhibition/concern among the community in general regarding the use of Covaxin as clinical trials of Phase 3 of the vaccine are yet to be completed.
Deo cited Vardhan’s response and said if decisions can be made on the strength of Phase 1 and 2 trials alone, why have phase the Phase 3 trials which only delay its use. “If they are mandated as necessary, then they must be followed in full. There is and cannot be any objections to use the vaccine after the Phase 3 trial results are presented.”
Vardhan also denied the Chhattisgarh government’s claims that the packages of the vials were without expiry dates. He pointed out that Chhattisgarh has achieved 69.87% coverage of its health care workers by giving them the first dose of the vaccine. Vardhan added the state has been able to cover only 9.55% of its 2,09,512 frontline workers through the first dose of the vaccine. He underlined the coverage needs to improve significantly since an adequate quantity of the vaccines was available with the state.
Deo said 71.60% of health and 14.5% frontline workers have been vaccinated in the state and there is no ground to question their commitment. “...this will only go up though there are concerns about logistics...”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Khelo India: Controversial order to cancel pre-bookings of tourists in Gulmarg
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of 2022 panchayat polls, BJD gets its electoral machinery moving
- Aware that the BJP will focus on Odisha after the Bengal polls, the BJD leadership has been trying to strengthen the party's support base in western Odisha districts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Suffocated': Trinamool's Dinesh Trivedi announces resignation from Rajya Sabha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naga peace talks conclude, says Governor RN Ravi, signals 'final solution'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong realises Nehru's blunder of 'gifting' land to China: BJP general secretary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt must not be party to continuing Covaxin trials: Chhattisgarh minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt to launch seaplane services on various routes: Union minister Mandaviya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court issues notice to Andhra Pradesh on Odisha contempt plea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakesh Tikait warns farmers' protest will go on for indefinite period
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP releases manifesto for Ahmedabad local polls, promises to halve property tax
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prakash Javadekar joins Koo; RS Prasad 'thankful' for 5 lakh followers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jammu and Kashmir to get 1st impact-based flood forecasting system
- The framework will be capable of being linked to any existing or future flood flow forecasting system, according to a spokesperson of J&K administration.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka transport bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Chanda Kochhar appears before special PMLA court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Maharashtra’s weekly positivity rate continues to rise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox