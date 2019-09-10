Govt must remove ‘errors’ in NRC final list before moving forward, says RSS

india

RSS on Monday said there are “some errors” in the final list of the National Register of Citizens in Assam and the government should remove those before moving forward, but asserted that the exercise is a welcome step.

Concerns were raised on the first day of the RSS’ annual coordination meeting on Saturday over several genuine citizens being left out of the final list of NRC in Assam, majority of whom they claimed are Hindus, sources said. Addressing a press conference here on the final day of the Sangh’s coordination meeting, RSS’ joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale described NRC as a “complicated and complex issue” as names of many Bangladeshi illegal immigrants are in the voters list.

“There are about 35 to 40 lakh illegal immigrants from Bangladeshis who are now settled in Assam, and had been issued legal documents during previous governments, which have complicated and made the entire issue more complex,” he said, adding that the NRC was discussed in the meeting.

Suggesting that before moving forward the government should rectify the NRC list, the RSS leader said, “NRC’s final list is not a law...there are some errors and mistakes in it..government should move forward by removing those.”

However, he applauded the state BJP government for carrying out NRC exercise, saying they have to complete this task in a stipulated time after coming into power.

