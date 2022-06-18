Govt needs to sharpen outreach: BJP, RSS members on protests

Instances of arson and violence across the country against the new recruitment policy for personnel below the officer ranks in the armed forces underline the challenges that the government faces in being able to communicate the “merits of reforms”, said several functionaries of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological fount, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), on Friday.

Though both the party and the Sangh have supported the government’s Agnipath policy, functionaries who spoke to HT on condition of anonymity said that government has been blindsided by the protests, just as it was by the agitation against the now-repealed farm laws and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

This, they said, indicated communication challenges that big reforms entail.

“In the last two years, the pandemic has affected jobs and livelihood, globally, the economy is in bad shape, and India was not insulated from these problems. At a time when there is a perception that the government has not been able to create jobs, the announcement of a timebound service has upset the youth. The government was not able to convey the finer details of the scheme or how it will not add to joblessness,” said a BJP functionary based in Uttar Pradesh.

The functionary said that in the run up to the state elections earlier this year, a common refrain was the shrinking number of government jobs and the increasing contractual appointments that are perceived as “temporary”.

“Free ration was a factor that blunted public anger against the government during the pandemic, but there is need to focus on job creation and meeting the aspirations of the youth,” he said, referring to one of the mainstays of the government’s pandemic relief measures.

The Agnipath scheme replaces the legacy system of recruitment with the aim of lowering the age profile of the three services, ensure a fitter military, and create a technically adept war fighting force capable of meeting future challenges. It will replace the existing recruitment model. Only a quarter of the initial intake will eventually be absorbed into the forces and allowed to serve for an additional 15 years after a second round of screening.

Under the old system, recruits were selected for a minimum of 15 years. After their retirement, they received pension, medical and canteen facilities.

The protesters are angry with changes introduced under the new scheme, particulary the length of service, with no pension provisions for those released early,

A second BJP leader in Delhi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent direction to all central government ministries and departments to identify vacancies and recruit one million in mission mode over the next 1.5 years is an indication that the government has its ears to the ground.

“Unemployment numbers have come down but it still remains major challenge for the government. People still expect the government to offer jobs even though the PM talks about Atmanirbharta (self reliance) and Udyamita (entrepreneurship). There is a communication gap between what the government is aspiring for and what the youth wants,” the second leader said.

To be sure, the government set out to counter perceptions about the Agnipath scheme within hours of the protests erupting, but party leaders said there is a need to build consensus.

“It becomes harder to convince people when protests start and doubts are sowed about the intent of the scheme,” said a functionary of the RSS.

The Sangh, though in favour of the Agnipath scheme, wants the BJP to sharpen its outreach.

“Such reforms are the need of the hour. They are designed to dismantle the colonial structures that have demarcated regiments on the basis of castes. The Indian Army should have regiments named after our freedom fighters and national heroes…it should be based on Indian values and that is what the government needs to convey,” the RSS functionary said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON