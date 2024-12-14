Govt, Oppn trade blows in Constitution debate

New Delhi: The government and the Opposition on Friday clashed in the Lok Sabha during the opening day of a historic debate to mark 75 years of the Constitution, with 26 speakers weighing in on themes ranging from reservation, politics, the administration’s inclusive development agenda and the missteps by previous regimes. Defence minister Rajnath Singh speaks in Lok Sabha during discussion on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India, in New Delhi on Friday. (Sansad TV)

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh opened the debate, mocking Opposition leaders for carrying copies of the Constitution in their pockets and alleged that the Congress always saw the document as a means to power.

“We have never played with the independence and autonomy of any institution. The values of the Constitution are not just a matter of saying or showing for us. The values of the Constitution, the path shown by the Constitution, the principles of the Constitution, will be visible everywhere in our minds, in our word, in deed,” he said.

In response, Wayanad parliamentarian Priyanka Gandhi Vadra opened the debate for the Opposition and alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party was attempting to pierce the shield of security that the Constitution had provided to the ordinary citizen. She also said that the “Samvidhan:, or Constitution, was not the “Sanghi-Vidhan”, or rules set by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological fount of the BJP.

“We have all read the story about the king who would change his attire to interact with people to get their feedback on his administration. Today’s king loves to change clothes, but doesn’t have the courage to listen to people. I am in this House for 15 days. So many big issues are here, but the PM was seen only for 10 minutes. The PM doesn’t even sweat over Sambhal and Manipur,” she said, referring to the violence in Uttar Pradesh that killed four people last month and the ongoing unrest in the northeastern state that has left 260 people dead.

Attacking the Opposition, Panchayati Raj minister Rajiv Ranjan ‘Lalan’ Singh accused the previous Congress governments of misusing Article 356 of the Indian Constitution to topple non-Congress state governments. “All their Prime Ministers misused Article 356 of the Constitution several times to topple elected governments in states,” he said.

Blunting the BJP’s attack, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav made a strong case for a caste census and alleged that efforts were underway to reduce the country’s minorities, particularly Muslims, to “second-grade” citizens.

“Whenever we get the opportunity, we will conduct a caste census. It will not deepen caste divisions but reduce them, ensuring rights and equality for those who have been deprived for long. Reservation was the most significant tool for social justice, but it has been diluted with outsourcing and contract-based jobs,” Yadav said.

The debate, which spannednine hours and saw 10 speakers from the government and 16 from the Opposition take the floor, marked a rare departure form the rancour and protests that have marred the ongoing winter session of Parliament and repeatedly disrupted proceedings. The debate will close in the Lok Sabha on Saturday, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to speak. The debate will commence in the Rajya Sabha on December 16 and 17.

The debate was briefly derailed because of comments by Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra on former judge BH Loya, who died in 2014, and a sharp response by parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju, prompting two brief adjournments.

In the Lok Sabha, Singh alleged that the Congress attempted to hijack the work of the Constitution and didn’t respect the document.

“The talk of protection of the Constitution does not seem appropriate coming from it (Congress). These days, I see that many opposition leaders keep the Constitution in their pockets. Actually, this is what they have learnt from childhood, they have seen their families keep the Constitution in their pockets for generations,” he said.

Attacking the Congress for disrespecting the Constitution, he said the 41st Constitutional Amendment Bill was introduced in 1976, the purpose of which was to provide immunity from criminal prosecution to the Prime Minister, governors and the President. He said the Constitution stood firm even in the face of Emergency and corrupt governments. “You look at the history, even during the dark days of Emergency, we strongly opposed every attempt to undermine the basic character of the Constitution,” he said.

In response, Priyanka Gandhi said had it not been for the general elections in 2024, when the BJP failed to secure a majority, the government would have changed the Constitution. “It seems that Prime Minister Modi hasn’t understood that it is ‘Bharat ka Samvidhan’ not ‘Sangh ka Vidhan’,” she said.

In her first speech in the Lower House, Priyanka Gandhi also strongly defended her family’s legacy, demanded a caste census, and mentioned how Opposition leaders face false cases and federal agency raids.

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal said the ruling party was committed to safeguarding the interests of the SC/ST community as he targeted the Opposition. “The SC/ST reservation was extended till 2030 by the BJP government. If BJP government was not there, the reservation would have been discontinued...They are talking about Constitution but are they fulfilling their constitutional responsibility?,” he said.

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP Shambhavi also attacked the Congress, saying that politicians should not merely hold the Constitution in their hands but place it in their hearts also. “The Constitution should not be in the hands of a leader. It should be in their heart. It is not only articles or principles but it also a sacred text, the trust of common man...Our government has kept the Constitution’s principles firm and has strengthened them,” she said.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said that secularism is a key principle of the Constitution but it has come under strain. “Unfortunately, during the last 10 years the secular fabric of the country has been at stake…Every provision of the Constitution must be broadly interpreted and extended to every poor person of India,” he said.